REYNOLDSVILLE — Boy Scout Troop 72 of Reynoldsville is gearing up for warm weather and more outdoor activities as spring approaches.
The 2019 Cub Scout Klondike was held Feb. 9 at Camp Mountain Run in Penfield, where Scouts earned community service hours participating. Cubs enjoyed practicing skills like sledding, team skiing, sling-shotting, BB guns and other outdoor activities.
The Scouts meet each Monday at First United Methodist Church in Reynoldsville, the next few meetings taking place from 6:30-8 p.m. on Feb. 25, March 4 and March 11.
Upcoming happenings and potential fundraisers like the 2019 Boy Scout Summer Camps, are discussed at meetings each Monday. This years will be held June 23-June 29, July 7-July 13 and July 14-July 20. Scouts have the option of selling meat sticks in order to pay for camp costs.
This year’s Pinewood Derby for Troop 72 will be held at First United Methodist Church of Reynoldsville on Sunday. Pinewood derbies are racing events involving unpowered, miniature cars, held by chapters of Cub Scouts programs, said Scout Master David Corbeil.
Troop 72 Scouts will be at Cloe Lake and Reservoir in Punxsutawney on April 13 at “sunup,” Corbeil says, selling donuts, coffee, tea, chips and hotdogs.
Cloe Lake in Jefferson County is a 27-acre location managed by the Fish and Boat Commission.
“Lets hope for a sell out like last year,” he said, adding they sold out of 148 hotdogs and two-dozen donuts in 2018.
