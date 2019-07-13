REYNOLDSVILLE — The Red, White, and Blueberry Festival began here on Friday with a rummage sale, food, and the first performer of the weekend, Jamie Marsden.
Saturday began with all the blueberries a person could want at the local blueberry fields, and plenty of activities for people of all ages. The Maxim Berry Farm was sold out of blueberries by 12 p.m. Saturday due to the heavy flow of customers from the festival.
The National Blueberry Pie Eating Contest drew three contestants. Andrew Puhl, Dan Kennedy, and Eugene Hedlund opposed each other to eat as many pies as they could. At the end of the allotted ten minutes, Hedlund had eaten six pies and Puhl tied the previous record with 36 pies. Kennedy broke his own record of 36 by eating 41 pies in the 2019 contest.
Reynoldsville native Paul Butler, who plays on the Oakland Raiders football team staged a football camp through the morning on Falcon Field. He spent some of the afternoon in the Reynoldsville Fire Department signing autographs.
There were games and fun for the children throughout the day, including decorating a free berry picking bucket at Maxim Berry Farm, games sponsored by the Girl Scouts, and free snow cones and bounce castles set up by the Reynoldsville Fire Department.
The children’s bike parade followed both a police car and an ambulance as participants rode down Main Street and back to Kunselman Park, where awards were presented. The prize for Best Girl went to Jolie Wolfe and Best Boy went to Mason Geer. Geer also won the Dirtiest award. Tadhg Ward won for Cutest, Samantha Snedden won Prettiest and Red, White, and Blue.
The children’s pie eating contest had a repeat winner this year with Tashanna Bowker. There were so many children entered that they were moving to the opposite side of the table for space. Second place went to Matthew Krause and third place went to Hailey Watt.
The rest of the evening was filled with music from Harmony Hot Haus, Chase and the Barons, and Reynoldsville native Ellen Starski. The night ended with a bang with fireworks sponsored by the O’Brien Eye Association.