REYNOLDSVILLE — Reynoldsville Code Enforcement Officer Nicole Walk is reminding Reynoldsville residents that with spring weather here, now would be a great time to clean up properties, including removal of junk vehicles or vehicles without any current inspection and registration.
In a press release, Walk said a cleaning effort should also include furniture and mattresses. Walk stressed these items need to be removed from properties as soon as possible.
As a reminder, grass cannot be higher than 6 inches and weeds must be maintained, even on sidewalks, to avoid being cited, according to the release. Blowing grass clipping and leaves onto borough streets is not permitted. If caught doing so, Walk said residents will receive a fine.
Not only is it unsafe for motorcycles, but when it rains the water run off pushes the grass into the borough’s storm drains and clogs them, Walk said.
There is absolutely no burning of leaves in the Borough of Reynoldsville, the release states. If residents are going to burn using a burn barrel, they must obtain a yearly permit. Permits may be picked up at the borough office or code enforcement office for $5. Burn times are 6 to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday. No burning on Sundays.
Residents do not need a permit to have a cookout in a fire ring.
Under the code enforcement officer’s report for April, there were 14 junk vehicles removed, one boat removed, two mattresses removed, four sofas removed, one stove removed, two recliners removed, one hot water tank removed, and one television removed.
Code enforcement will continue to inspect the borough for such infractions and areas needing cleaned for residents’ safety and quality of life, according to the release