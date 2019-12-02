REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Community Association took advantage of Saturday’s community tree lighting to promote local shopping on Small Business Saturday this past weekend.
The lighting of the community tree in front of the Borough Building took place Friday evening. During this celebration, Sheri Price, RCA board member, handed out 50 “shop local” bags. American Express donates the bags for Small Business Saturday to their “Neighborhood Champions.”
The bags contained coupons and fliers of businesses participating in Small Business Saturday. All 50 bags were distributed by the end of the celebration.
RCA has been distributing the bags for several years now. Price said she believes the bags help bring more people to shops on this day.
“It brings a lot more attention to small businesses and mom and pop stores, and restaurants, and those who are earning and making a living, and then spending money locally,” Price said.
By signing up as a Neighborhood Champion, the RCA is committing to support the local community with events and activities on Small Business Saturday. They did this with two craft shows going on during Small Business Saturday. One was held at The Bellamauro, who was featured in the bag, and a second was held at the Foundry.
This year marked the tenth annual Small Business Saturday sponsored by American Express since the tradition began.
American Express began the day to encourage more people to bring holiday shopping to small businesses. According to the American Express website, for every $1 spent at a small business, 67 cents stays in the community.