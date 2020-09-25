REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Council accepted a letter of resignation from former council member John Burkett during the Sept. 17 meeting.
Council President Bill Cebulskie said council will have to wait to fill the seat during the next work session. He also said he heard that Nichole Walk is interested in the seat, and invited anyone else interested to attend the session.
With Burkett no longer on council, a multimodal grant he had been pursuing for Reynoldsville has been passed to Jessica Funk. Funk attended the meeting to introduce herself to the council.
She was recently hired by the Reynoldsville Community Association as project manager for the Blueprint Community Project, and a grant writer and “catch-all person.”
“I’m getting caught up to speed about your town and its goals and projects that are on the horizon for you guys, but I’m looking forward to working with you and trying to get you guys some money for some cool things,” Funk said.
When discussion turned to the multimodal grant, she spoke to give the update, saying she’s still being briefed on everything by Burkett.
“I talked to John, and he’s starting to get me up to speed with the conversations he’s been having with the engineers and the people outside the community that were helping with that. Hopefully within the next week, I’ll be brought up to speed and I can actually start working on the application,” Funk said.
She said she will be in touch with the council for letters of support once she gets to that point in the process. The grant is through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Council will also be changing their meetings from Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. back to Wednesday at 6 p.m. The next work session will be Oct. 7 at the borough office, and the next meeting will be the Oct. 21 at the fire hall at 6 p.m.