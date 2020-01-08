REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Council filled the vacant council president seat during the reorganization meeting Monday evening.
Previous Council President T.J. Sliwinski resigned from the position in October. Council member Bill Cebulskie Sr. was the only nomination made for the position, and the council unanimously elected him the new president.
Robin McMillen was the only nomination for the vice president position. The council again came to a unanimous vote, appointing McMillen the new vice president.
At this point, the meeting was turned over from Mayor Peach Caltagarone to Cebulskie to continue appointments.
Darren Scolese was the only nomination made for the office of pro tem president. Council voted him into this position for the future. These three members were also voted to be appointed the check signers for the general fund account.
A motion was made to appoint a vacancy board Chairman. This position was not filled in the past, but the council had several instances over the past year in which the position would have been beneficial.
When someone dies, resigns, moves, or otherwise leaves a vacant seat on council, as happened this year with the death of Mary Jane Clark and the resignation of Sliwinski, the vacancy board is responsible for filling the seat. This board is the council, minus the mayor, plus one citizen who is not currently on the council. The citizen serves as the chairman of the vacancy board. The board has 15 days to fill the vacant seat.
Borough Solicitor Joe Ryan said the seat should be filled as soon as is practical, and suggested they have a motion no later than the next scheduled meeting.
At this time Tucker August made a motion for Jack Matusky to take the position. Matusky, who was present at the meeting, agreed to accept.
The date and time for the regular monthly meetings was kept the third Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m. McMillen suggested scheduling work sessions for the committees once they are presented. The committees will be presented at the next regular meeting on Jan. 15.