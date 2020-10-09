REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Council voted to appoint Nichole Walk to the vacant seat on council left behind by John Burkett during the Wednesday evening work session.
The council chose from four people who showed interest in the open seat. Walk had run for a seat on council in the previous election.
Chairman of the Vacancy Board Jack Matuskey also attended the meeting to provide insight to the appointment process.
“I didn’t have a vote in that. My Job was to make sure that a committee of council persons, two or three people, and myself as the chairman, was to make sure that we investigated or at least reviewed everybody that applied,” Matuskey said. “I just want to assure you that everybody was considered.”
The council made the final decision, but the vacancy board discussed all four applicants to provide a recommendation to the council on who to appoint.
Walk was the recommendation of the vacancy board as well, citing the fact that she had run for the position previously. They felt this showed she would be dedicated and involved once appointed to the seat.
“Everyone was qualified, and I hope that the other three who don’t end up filling the seat are willing to run in the next election, because I think that we need that,” said Bill Cebulskie, council president.
This discussion brought up the fact that council has been struggling to have a full quorum in the past couple of months. The previous work session held on Sept. 3 lacked quorum because there weren’t enough council members present. Again, there were only four of the six remaining council members present during the work session Wednesday.
“It’s obvious that you need people, Bill, that are interested. Here again we have a work session and have four people here. How many times has that happened over the past year?” Matuskey said. “We just don’t seem to have a lot of people interested, so those of you that are interested, this is a good opportunity.”
Council entered into an executive session to discuss the four applicants, keeping Matuskey present due to his position on the vacancy board. Upon returning to a regular meeting, Walk was announced as the recipient of the open seat. She will hold the position until the next election in December 2021.
Walk will be sworn in during the next council meeting Oct. 21.