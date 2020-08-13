REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Council was updated on the multimodal grant during the work session last Thursday by council member John Burkett, who gave information about the walk-through of town done with a consultant for the grant.
Burkett said the consultant, Toby Fauver, told him that the borough likely wouldn’t get the full amount they apply for, and should plan for that. Burkett suggested the council apply for all the suggestions Fauver and designer Peter Quintanilla gave them, but prioritize which are the most important to them.
“We can research these bulbouts a little bit more before we make a decision whether we want to try these in town or not. I can apply for the grant again next year to do that, but maybe start with lighting and the sidewalks,” Burkett said.
The application has to be in by September, so Burkett requested a motion be made to proceed with the process because of all the work to be done. Council approved this motion, so Burkett and council member Darren Scolese will begin working on the application.
Borough Secretary Jackie Dixon also told council that the borough is in need of crossing guards. She said she has advertised the position about five times, and has had it on Facebook, but isn’t getting responses.
The position pays $10 a trip and usually takes about 15 minutes either in the morning or afternoon of school days. The morning shift is from 8:25 to 8:40 a.m. and the afternoon shift is from 3:25 to 3:40 p.m.
Council President Bill Cebulskie suggested that part of the problem might be that people aren’t sure what’s happening with school.
The council will continue to advertise the position and hope to fill it in time for school to start.