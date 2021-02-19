REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Council revisited the possibility of implementing a “games of skill” ordinance in the borough during the meeting Wednesday evening.
Borough Solicitor Joe Ryan said he spoke with City of DuBois and Sandy Township officials, who both have regulations for games of skill. Both places have reworked their code, and have language similar to what the borough has for games of chance that cover the skill machines.
“But again, it’s written in the same language so if you have somebody with a pinball machine, they’re going to pay the same thing that the games of skill machines are going to pay. I think it will be possible to work that under a separate sub-section because it’s a different sort of machine. It pays out, whereas a pool table doesn’t, a dart board doesn’t,” Ryan said.
Council President Bill Cebulskie said that under an ordinance like that, the skating rink had expressed concerns that they would have to take out all their pinball machines.
“You’re not going to make $100 in a year on pinball like that, but places with the poker machines are going to definitely make $100,” Cebulskie said.
He said the city charges $100 per machine on the yearly assessment, while the township charges $50. Council member Robin McMillen questioned how many games of skill machines are in the borough, saying the council would have to weigh the benefits of attaching a fee to them.
Council member Michael Popson volunteered to get a total count of machines in the borough for the work session. Ryan said making the fee based on each machine was the best way to go about the ordinance.