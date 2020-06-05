REYNOLDSVILLE — Larry Kirkwood, Reynoldsville code enforcement officer, has asked the borough council to make an amendment to the vacant property ordinance to allow him more power in addressing these properties.
Council member John Burkett has been vocal about the issue of blighted houses around Reynoldsville, and the need for change. The wall stopping the council and Kirkwood is the vague terminology used in the existing ordinance.
The way the ordinance is currently written, Kirkwood has to “go after” all vacant properties, even ones listed for sale with a Realtor.
“Right now, I’d have to go after every single vacant property in town even if it’s immaculate and it’s listed with a Realtor,” Kirkwood said.
Frustrations were expressed by council at the lack of action being taken against houses that are clearly abandoned, or owned by out-of-state residents who seem to have no intention of fixing or maintaining properties.
Burkett referenced a specific vacant trailer near his residence, asking why nothing could be done to this or other properties like it.
“I can’t just tell them to go in and tear that building down. I had the code inspectors from DuBois down there, there’s nothing at that property that I can condemn it for,” Kirkwood said. “If there’s no water or anything, and nobody lives in it, it’s just another vacant property in the borough.”
Burkett said he is displeased with the county’s rules regarding vacant and blighted properties, and the lack of avenues to be taken to fix them.
“We have to start holding someone accountable for letting these properties sit around and not being able to do anything with them to clean them up or get rid of them,” he said.
He said the property has been fined multiple times and its owners are on a payment plan, but nothing further can be done. Kirkwood is also working on a conservatorship to petition the court to take over a property. This is for 312 and 312 1/2 Hill Street, but is a long process to do for every property like this.
Kirkwood will meet with the borough solicitor, Joe Ryan, to draw a petition to send to Jefferson County officials to petition for ownership of the property.
“Tell us what we need to do to help you be more effective,” said Robin McMillen, a council member.