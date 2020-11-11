REYNOLDSVILLE — After lacking quorum during the scheduled work session last Wednesday, the Reynoldsville Council met Monday evening to discuss the 2021 budget.
The council was deciding between two figures; $840,000 and one for $834,000. Council President Bill Cebulskie recommended the council look at the $834,000 because he believes the council might lose income this year.
“I do know a lot of people, already since the election, some of the gas companies have given up on their leases, and there’s a surplus of gas and the price is low. I can see them starting to drop and a lot of these 30 or 40 families in town could be out of work,” Cebulskie said.
Amusement TaxCouncilman Tucker August asked why the council doesn’t put a tax on the Pennsylvania Skill machines in town. He said there used to be an amusement tax in town, but it was taken off years ago.
The tax had been removed before because people started to take their game machines out because they were quarter games before. Paying the fee for them wasn’t worth it. The council agreed that there is much more money in the skill machines today.
“On those machines, they’re not regulated by anybody yet, I’m sure eventually they will be, but they haven’t been. That’s 100 percent pure profit,” said Councilmember Darren Scolese.
The council will have Solicitor Joe Ryan draft an ordinance to tax the skill machines at $125 per machine.
Equipment CostsThe borough also looked over the possibility of a $50,000 loan for a dump bed, a furnace, a used skid steer, and a shed to cover the cold patch with. If the borough adds a grader to the purchases, the loan would then be for $100,000.
The council discussed the possibility of lowering the equipment cost by renting a grader rather than buying a used one for $69,000. Cebulskie said they could just plan when the work will be done, and rent the machine for about two weeks to complete the work.
“As far as the grader goes, when we know we’ve got these five alleys we want to work on, put a plan in, rent one for a week or two, get it fixed, and send it back. Then we don’t have any of the maintenance,” Cebulskie said.
Of the loan, $6,000 is also quoted for the shed to cover the cold patch. The council questioned where the number came from, and Borough Secretary Jackie Dixon said it’s the same number of what it cost to put a salt shed up.
Cebulskie said there really wasn’t a figure then until there was a quote from a contractor on a cost, or a quote on the material it would take for the borough crew to build it.
The borough decided on going with a $40,000 loan, which left over about $8,000 to be worked into the budget somewhere.
Other Expenses
Dixon said she increased the solicitors fees for next year because so far for 2020 the borough has paid $6,334, and the budget was for $5,000. She said she just got another bill recently, and is expecting another bill before the end of the year. She changed this to $8,000 for next year.
The secretary only put a small amount in for office supplies because she said most of her appliances in the office had to be replaced this year. She only left a small amount in case something would go wrong next year.
Dixon said she used the borough maintenance amount to balance out the budget, leaving this an odd number of $14,779 because the borough only spent about $500 this year out of the $20,000 budgeted.
“How about we put new windows on for the front of the building for the coming year?” Mayor Peach Caltagarone asked.
Robin McMillen, council member, asked what the borough was going to do about the piece of facade on the borough building that’s edging its way out.
“That’s going to need to be addressed before the windows because it could take them out,” Cebulskie said. “Let’s just put that on the list to get done this year, and then see where we’re at for the windows from there.”
The tentative budget totaled $833,175 by the end of the evening. It will be advertised for 30 days and a final vote for this and related taxes will take place at the Dec. 16 budget meeting.