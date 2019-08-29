REYNOLDSVILLE —The Reynoldsville Borough Council meeting Wednesday evening included a lengthy discussion on the options for moving the police station.
The only point with which everyone seemed to be in agreement was that something definitely must be done about the current police station.
The primary option discussed was the old ambulance garage building, because the council already had a floor plan for a station there. Another option mentioned was the old bank building which is vacant, and which has a final price of $120,000. Another option that has been considered is using the current building, but moving the police station downstairs and moving the borough offices upstairs. Council President T.J. Sliwinski said the council was still open to hearing other options and opinions.
Moving the borough offices upstairs would involve moving all the borough and tax offices upstairs. An elevator would then have to be added for easier access to those offices. And before any construction could be undertaken, every element of the structure would have to be brought up to code.
“By doing anything with the existing building, it’s going to be extremely expensive because anytime you open construction new laws come into play, ADA accessibility, and anything along those lines... Anything we do, then we have to bring the building up to code,” Sliwinski said.
The main concern regarding the current police facility is that it’s located in the upstairs portion of the borough building, making access difficult for some of the public. The council wants the public to have easy access to the police department. Having to take criminals upstairs is also a safety concern for the department’s officers.
One point made by a community member at the meeting is that the police officers aren’t on duty enough to warrant a whole building. She asked why they aren’t given more hours, referring to the fact that most people are forwarded to the state police anyway.
Police officers present also expressed a need for more space, which was a point of contention between them and Mayor Peach Caltagarone. Caltagarone would rather be able to hire more police than build them a new building.
“We’ve been upstairs for about 10 years, and now it’s an issue... Where is this all of sudden now it’s an issue?” Mayor Caltagarone said.
Caltagarone said more space cannot be justified when the borough doesn’t even have a full force. He also argued that past departments hadn’t had a problem with space. The Reynoldsville Borough Police Department currently consists of only two full-time police officers. The borough also has a budget available for part-time hours, but have not been successful in finding officers willing to work part-time, according to Caltagrone.
Reynoldsville resident John Burkett expressed his displeasure with the plan that had been presented to tear down the old ambulance garage and build a new building in its place. He noted that the new building would be the same square footage and stated several times the council could repair the existing building for a much lower price. He also suggested adding an annex to the building for additional space.
“Its the same square footage, its the same look, all you’re doing is tearing down the old ambulance garage and putting up a new building. That’s where all your cost is. Why isn’t it feasible to take that ambulance garage, put a small annex on the back to go from... without going outside... Did anyone ever get estimates on how much it would cost to just remodel the ambulance garage?” Burkett asked the council.
The police department issue was tabled until the next borough meeting while the council looks into funding options, and potential costs for the different options presented.