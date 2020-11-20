REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Council held several discussions about ordinances during the meeting Wednesday evening, hearing concerns from citizens around town about the games of skill ordinance, and a citizen asking for help with ordinances.
During the concerned citizen portion of the meeting, John Chesnalavich spoke to the council about an outdoor furnace his neighbor recently installed. Chesnalavich has lived in his home for 30 years. He came to council because his neighbor recently built an addition on his shed, where the furnace is located.
“Whether it’s wood or coal I have no idea. One night it’s burning this, the next night it’s burning something that burns your eyes,” Chesnalavich said. “It burns your eyes and makes you choke. The chimney does not clear the top of the shed and it’s well below my home.”
He asked the council if there was anything that could be done about this. Council President Bill Cebulskie said he believed there was an ordinance about smoke stack height. Council member Darren Scolese also backed this up, saying he knew there were ordinances about burning and smoke.
Code enforcement officer Larry Kirkwood is going to look at it to see what ordinances might apply.
Mayor Peach Caltagarone said he would be meeting with Kirkwood on Friday, and would make sure he stopped to see the situation.
Games of Skill OrdinanceBorough Solicitor Joe Ryan said he did not have a games of skill ordinance drawn up for the council yet because he was still researching some legal cases regarding the gaming machines.
“I know there’s an ongoing legal fight with what those machines are, what definition they meet as far as whether they’re illegal gambling machines or whether they’re not,” Ryan said.
He said he wanted to properly assess what the machines are, and would try to have something by the work session.
Cebulskie said he already received calls from two of the places in town who have these machines. Some people were concerned the tax would affect things like pool tables and other small game machines like arcade games.
When there had been a tax in the borough in the past, it did cover everything like pinball machines and pool tables. The tax was so high that it wasn’t feasible for businesses to keep the machines, and they started getting rid of them, so the tax was done away with.
“The fee was so much that what they were taking in off of that, they weren’t even making, so they got down to a point where there wasn’t any. We’re trying just to make it for those machines (skill machines) just for that reason, just because of the money that goes through them,” Scolese said.