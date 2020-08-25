REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Council formed a Park Committee during the meeting last Thursday, and were given an update on the grants being sought by the Grant Committee.
Council member Darren Scolese told the council he had gotten some complaints recently about the upkeep of the Harry F. Kunselman Playground and community park, or lack of. The complaints are often centered around the dumpster and port-a-potty not being cleaned prior to a park rental. He said this is not the first time he’s received such complaints.
Solicitor Joe Ryan said that previous council president T.J. Sliwinski had been in charge of a Park Committee, but since his resignation there’s been no meetings held. He added that people call his office to rent the pavilion, and he schedules it and makes the deposit in the park account.
“This might be the second or third year in a row we’ve had this issue where they showed up, and the park wasn’t in good condition,” Ryan said. “I believe the park is owned by the borough. I honestly think what would be best is for you guys to create a park subcommittee.”
A motion was made to form a Park Committee to ensure the park was properly taken care of for future rentals. Scolese, Michael Popson, and John Burkett were all appointed to the committee.
Possible grants for the borough was also revisited, and a letter was read from a citizen asking that some of the possible grant money be used to make town more handicap accessible.
The letter focused on changes that would make it easier for vision-impaired citizens to navigate crossing traffic in town. Suggestions made in the letter were audio signal system to hear traffic signals, and an all four-way stop for a short period to cross the street.
“I can tell you, as a sighted and hearing pedestrian in the town for years, that there have been many near misses in the two main intersections downtown, despite following all crossing rules,” the letter read.
The citizen wished to remain anonymous. Council member John Burkett said the Green Light Go grant the borough was pursuing was for street lighting. He believes they would be able to have the audio signals included in this, but the grant is on hold at this time due to the coronavirus.
Burkett also spoke about the multimodal CFA grant he is working on. Toby Fauver, the consultant who walked town with Burkett and Scolese, was unable to make another trip to town yet. The next step in the project is for Fauver to come measure the streets and sidewalks to get an estimate on costs to include in the application.