REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Council held a monthly council meeting last Wednesday open only to the media amidst the coronavirus restrictions.
Many of the council’s most important discussions were centered around how the council will be moving forward under the uncertainty of day-to-day life.
The next council work session was moved from March 25 to April 1. The Citizen of the Month will be awarded during the work session rather than the regularly scheduled council meeting because of the order to limit gatherings for the time being.
The council also discussed letters sent from the county commissioners and Tracy Zents. Following in the footsteps of the commissioners, the Reynoldsville Council made a declaration of disaster emergency for the borough.
“Basically with the outbreak which we all are facing right now, we need to issue a declaration of disaster emergency so that if there’s any funding available, we would be able to receive that,” said Council President Bill Cebulskie.
Work on the new police station has been halted with all local schools closing. Jeff Tech students are no longer available to work on the project.
Parking issuesThe council discussed a parking issue on Brown Street in which residents are parking too close to the corner of Brown and West Main streets. Vehicles are parked so close to the corner that it makes it near impossible for drivers to make the turn, a resident said. A resident asked that no parking signs be placed on the street, but council members did not feel this would solve the problem.
According to Mayor Peach Caltagarone, this has been an ongoing problem for which tenants on the street have been ticketed multiple times in the past. The council will take a different route before signage is placed.
“It sounds to me like even if we put money in a sign, they’re going to do it,” Cebulskie said.
Borough Solicitor Joe Ryan also referenced a problem of overnight parking on Main Street. Ryan said this can be harmful to Main Street businesses, and he has seen this happening often.
“When all the parking spots in front of your business are blocked because upstairs residents have parked overnight and remain there because they don’t work until second shift, or whatever it is, it’s frustrating to say the least,” Ryan said.
He offered to walk Main Street in the early morning to ticket any cars left parked overnight, assuming there be no conflict in his doing so as the solicitor. He will be looking into this possibility.