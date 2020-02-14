REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Fire Department was filled with citizens for the borough council meeting Wednesday following the recent announcement that the current police contract is invalid.
Mayor Peach Caltagarone brought the invalid contract to the attention of the new council because his signature was missing. Caltagarone refused to sign the contract because the schedule did not offer coverage to the town when they needed it most.
The council entered into an hour-long executive session shortly after the start of the meeting.
Upon return, council President Bill Cebulskie said the department would be moving to one full-time officer and one part-time, and getting assistance from the state police for coverage. Citizens are concerned state police coverage takes too long to arrive in emergency situations.
“We’re experimenting a little bit, we’re trying to figure out how we can get the best coverage for the best dollar, and we’re going to have to live and learn a little bit,” Cebulskie said.
In the budget, $13,500 will go to the part-time officer, and the remaining balance will go to the sinking fund.
“We’re looking more about how we’re going to try to make changes for the town so it’s better for the community,” Cebulskie said. “After talking with the state police about how many hours we need covered, we’re actually going to save some money this way for the community and better the community in the coverage.”
One resident, Anna Vanschijndel, said during an incident last winter she reported a vehicle had hit a pole on Main Street around midnight. She said it took state police 47 minutes to arrive from DuBois. Cebulskie said these hours will be covered under the new arrangement.
The council also said it would be Officer Tammy Murray who would be demoted from full-time to part-time, leaving Troy Bell as the sole full-time officer.
Caltagarone will be making an official schedule under these changes. The recommendation is the part-time officer will work Thursday-Sunday nights during the busiest time. The full-time officer will work through the day.
“We pulled the call schedule from the county control, so we’re looking at the part-time hours through the busiest times to be covered which would be ... 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., somewhere in that ballpark,” Cebulskie said.
Though they were in attendance for most of the meeting, leaving only for a call, members of the police department made no comments.