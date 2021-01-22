REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Council made appointments to fill vacant seats on the Reynoldsville Water Authority, which now has two more vacant seats to be filled at the next meeting.
The council discussed during its work session a couple of weeks ago that they would likely be appointing Henry Deible to a vacant seat. Through research, the council also found that Gary Drayer’s five-year appointment in 2017 was never completed properly, meaning his seat could be appointed by the council.
According to Council President Bill Cebulskie, the Authority Act says an appointment has to be done the year it takes effect. Drayer’s appointment would’ve had to be done sometime in 2018, but was done prematurely in 2017.
“The Authority Act says you can’t do that because if you have members of council leaving, they can appoint a friend, a buddy, before they’re out. It has to be with the people who will be running it,” Cebulskie said.
Shortly after the start of the meeting, council entered an executive session at 6:08 p.m. which lasted until about 6:35 p.m. for legal matters pertaining to the water authority.
Following this executive session, the appointment of Deible was voted on and approved by council. The second seat, which was being held unofficially by Drayer, was filled by a motion from Nicole Walk to appoint Cebulskie to this seat. This was approved by the council.
After the meeting, Cebulskie explained that as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, all but one of the authority members had resigned.
“I think there would have been some tension, but the word given to us was that the entire board resigned except for Mr. (Barry) Fillman, so we’re going to have a clean start,” Cebulskie said.
There are five members of the authority board, which leaves two more seats to be appointed by the council with the resignations Wednesday.
Cebulskie said he expected this to happen when the council began appointing members, but thought it would be gradual and not everyone quitting at once.
“I knew when we replaced Mr. (Jeff) Gordon’s seat, he kind of held it all together… I didn’t expect them all to quit right away. I thought it would take throughout the year…,” he said.
The council plans to make appointments to the remaining two seats on the board during the work session at the start of February.
“We have ideas of who we’d like to see, if they’re willing to do it,” Cebulskie said.