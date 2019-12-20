REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Council heard from Jill Hefner about the Reynoldsville pool during the monthly meeting this week.
Hefner told the council Todd Beers contacted her about reapplying for the grant the pool had been denied. He also contacted Sen. Joe Scarnati’s office, and was told they didn’t know the pool was seeking the grant, even though they had received a letter from his office.
The pool had applied for the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development Greenways, Trails and Recreation grant, and was denied in October. Beers wants to reapply for the grant on behalf of the pool. Hefner asked the council if they would approve a resolution to allow him to begin the application process.
“He’s trying to get a meeting set up at Scarnati’s office to meet with Mark Adams so that we can all be on board to get this ball rolling in the right direction this time,” Hefner said.
Beers told Hefner he believes the pool might have gotten the grant in a bit late last time, and that they would be better getting matching funds rather than using real estate like was done the first time.
Council members John Burkett and Robin McMillen also met with State Rep. Cris Dush about ways to help Reynoldsville receive more grants and revitalize the community.
“One of the things he did say about your grant is you don’t give up. You keep re-submitting it. He’s seen people resubmit grants four or five times before they get a grant, so don’t give up on a grant,” Burkett said.
Hefner said the pool has collected about $5,000 so far, and she has sent 225 letters out to businesses. She also said some people have had some ideas for fundraisers, but she didn’t want to go into detail until plans have been made for certain.
The pool needs at least 15 percent of the grant, which would be about $30,000 to the $200,000 they were hoping to receive.
Burkett made a motion for council to make a resolution allowing Beers to reapply for the grant. This was seconded by councilman Darren Scolese. The resolution will be made up for approval at the Jan. 15 meeting.
“We want to make sure we have letters from our State Representatives to go along with that, to submit with it because I just wouldn’t’ send that in without it,” Burkett said.
Another major discussion was started by Christy McGranor when she spoke about a couch that has been sitting along the street across from her house for several weeks. The council provides a roll-off dumpster once a month, but citizens are responsible for transport to the roll-off.
McGranor is concerned about the dangers of the couch sitting there with the prospect of plow trucks being out in the future.
Council began discussing what action could be taken to warn the owners the couch needed to be moved, and when they would be able to fine the owner if no action was taken.
“They think they can get away with it, you call and warn them, and they just let it go anyway because nothing’s going to be done to them so they don’t do anything about it,” Burkett said.
Council agreed a notice needed to be given about the couch. If no action is taken the borough crew will take care of it, and the bill will be added to the citation as restitution.