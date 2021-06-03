REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Council met Tuesday evening after rescheduling last week’s meeting, and received a letter of resignation from Councilwoman Robin McMillen.
“This letter is to regretfully inform you of my resignation from the Reynoldsville Borough Council due to unforeseen personal circumstances, which requires my time at home. It has been an honor to serve our community,” McMillen’s letter read.
The council approved accepting her resignation. The council will need to appoint someone within 30 days of accepting the resignation. The council formed a committee the last time a member resigned, which will take letters of interest and conduct interviews.
A motion was made and passed to appoint Darren Scolese to the vice president position. A second motion was passed to appoint Ralph “Tucker” August to the president pro tempore position vacated by Scolese.
Letters of interest can be submitted to the Reynoldsville Borough at 460 East Main Street #5. Letters must be submitted before June 15.
Police updateStacy Snedden once again asked the council for an update on what is being done with the police force for the borough, citing concerns that with summer approaching traffic in town would increase, and it wouldn’t all be good traffic.
“We’re working on it, we’re working on the possibility of looking into an outreach with some other communities and forming a regional system. I’ll be meeting with a gentleman or two from Punxsy within the next few weeks,” Council President Bill Cebulskie said.
He also said the council is aware of some of the problems with “traffic” in town, and that he had spoken with someone from the Jefferson County Drug Task Force.
“He asked me for any of the citizens who see suspicious activity in a neighboring house, they’d like to know so they can start doing some surveillance in that area,” Cebulskie said.
He encouraged citizens to call 814-849-1595 to report any suspicious activity. He said he would hopefully have more information at the next meeting about the local police department.
Sykesville Borough Council President Michele Yamrick attended the meeting, and signed up to speak, addressing the issue of a possible regionalization of the police department.
She said about a month ago Cebulskie had visited them to discuss the possibility. She said last year Sykesville had its own discussion about its police department, as the council was considering disbanding the Sykesville Borough Police.
“In the end we voted to retain our police department as it is. We’re in a good place right now and unfortunately we are not supporting that decision at this time. We just wanted to come over and give you that decision in person. We thank you for coming to see us. It is a very difficult situation in a lot of small towns all over the commonwealth right now.
“We wish you all the best with it, we hope it all works out for you, but as far as Sykesville, we are not in favor of it (regionalization) at this time,” Yamrick said.
Sykesville Mayor Gail Cunningham was also at the meeting, and followed Yamrick by explaining they have one full-time officer and one part-time officer with limited hours, and they would be running thin to have them cover more than just Sykesville.