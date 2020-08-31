REYNOLDSVILLE — Reynoldsville Borough Councilman John Burkett has resigned from his seat following the escalating tension between borough council and the Reynoldsville Water and Sewer Authority.
Burkett’s wife, Melissa Burkett, is the authority office manager, causing a conflict of interest for John Burkett when it comes to this issue. This situation finally became too big of an issue for him to remain on council.
“I was so energetic and excited to do this job at first and thought we would all be on the same page as a group for doing this precise thing, but do not see that happening,” Burkett said in his resignation letter. “All I have seen thus far is a few people wanting to do this with me and the rest doing nothing but concentrating on a bunch of old men with grievances from when they worked for the water company many years ago.”
Burkett also stated that he believes the council president has a vendetta against the water authority and has been pushing these men behind the scenes.
According to Burkett, the council has agreed on how to handle the situation on several occasions, letting the investigation unfold and replacing authority board members as their terms are up. Burkett also said shortly after these decisions were made, the council president was at the water authority making his own decisions on the situation.
“I have made it loud and clear numerous times that if this behavior from council was going to interfere in my home life, and put a damper on what I was trying to do for this town and try to get it back to a place that people want to come visit, and hopefully put roots down here, I would resign,” Burkett said.
It has come to this point, said Burkett. He said that by not appropriately trying to combine the authority and the borough, it has strained the relationship between the two organizations even more than it already was.
This has also put unnecessary stress on the workers, including his wife, and their home life, according to Burkett.
“If this is what our council is going to do, live in the past and what has happened in the past instead of just looking to the future, the Borough of Reynoldsville does not deserve my passion, excitement and donation of the services of my business to put this town and its citizens back on the map,” Burkett said.
Burkett also stated that the members on council who have supported these actions would have to live with the decision. Council has not met since Burkett decided he would be resigning.