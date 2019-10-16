REYNOLDSVILLE — A Reynoldsville couple faces charges after police responded to a domestic dispute Sept. 30.
Reynoldsville Borough Police filed charges against Kristy Lynn Wineberg, 37, of Reynoldsville, including a felony charge for criminal trespass, and a summary charge of harassment. Reynoldsville police also filed charges against Jeremy Dean Wineberg, 41, of Reynoldsville including a misdemeanor charge for simple assault, and a summary charge for harassment.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police found Kristy Wineberg walking down Hill Street on their way to the residence. She had blood running from her forehead, right leg, and left arm. She reportedly told police the blood on her forehead was from Jeremy throwing a flower pot at her, and police reported she had potting soil in her hair and on her clothes.
She reportedly told police she and her husband had been separated, and she had been staying with her mother. She reportedly tried to call Jeremy to see if he would be home when their daughter got off the bus, but he did not answer so she went to the house to wait for their daughter.
When Kristy got to the house, she saw another car parked in front of the house, so she knocked on the front door. Jeremy allegedly locked the front door so she could not get in. Kristy then realized Jeremy and another woman were in the house, so she began trying to find another way into the residence.
According to the affidavit, she went to a window that had been broken out during a previous domestic incident between the two that now had a board on it. She allegedly climbed in through the window, cutting her arm and leg on the broken glass. Jeremy allegedly punched her on the head several times while she was trying to come in the window. When Kristy got inside, the other woman had already gone out the front door. Kristy reportedly then tried to go upstairs and Jeremy threw the flower pot at her. She reportedly admitted to slapping him on the face in retaliation.
Jeremy told police Kristy had not lived there since January, and he did not want her there, so he locked the door. He said she tried to force her way through the front and back door before going to the window he said she had broken before. He admitted to trying to stop her from coming in by forcing the board back at her. Once she was in the house, Jeremy reportedly told police she began to throw things, so he called the police and went to wait in his car.
Both Kristy and Jeremy Wineberg have preliminary hearings scheduled for Oct. 29 with Magisterial Judge David Inzana.