BROCKWAY — A Reynoldsville couple face charges of trespassing on property they where they did not have permission to be June 29.
DuBois based state police filed charges against Brandon Mark Huffman, 29, of Reynoldsville, including a felony charge for criminal trespass.
Police also filed charges against Beulah Anna Huffman, 31, of Reynoldsville, including defiant trespass against actual communication.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were dispatched to a burglary in progress at a Brockway home, but the couple fled before police arrived.
A witness told police two people, later identified as Brandon and Beulah Huffman, had allegedly been taking things from a shed located on the property and putting those items in the truck they drove. The witness told police the truck looked like the one the property owner's son drives, and he was not allowed on the property.
The victim confirmed to police her son Brandon Huffman, and his wife Beulah had been informed they are not allowed on the property.
Police contacted Brandon Huffman, who reportedly admitted to being on the property on the night of the incident. He also admitted to entering the shed through an unlocked window, saying he did so to get some of his belongings. He allegedly handed items to Beulah Huffman through the window, which she placed in the truck. He claimed they had permission to be on the property, but could not show proof.
The two are still awaiting scheduling of their preliminary hearings. Brandon Huffman is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on unrelated charges.