REYNOLDSVILLE — Sheila Ryan is the Reynoldsville Elks Lodge Citizen of the Year, being recognized in the community for the work she does both in the Lodge and on her own time.
Ryan's name was mentioned by many people around town when Jeri Armagost was searching for suggestions on who to give the award to.
“I was very pleased to be recognized for something like that,” Ryan said. “I didn't even know they had the award.”
Ryan is not a Reynoldsville native, but has called the town home with her husband for the past 10 years. She and her husband met in Brookville before moving to Reynoldsville.
They are the owners of the Broken Roads restaurant on Main Street. Ryan said they named it this because neither of them are from Reynoldsville, but found their way there. This restaurant is another way she was trying to better the town.
“We did it for the town, trying to get rid of some of the empty buildings and try to give more options in town,” Ryan said.
The restaurant will be celebrating two years of business in July.
With being a member of the Elks Lodge, Ryan has also been part of the Reynoldsville Community Association, the Blueprint Committee, and the Park Committee in town. She was part of the Blueprint Committee when the members travelled to learn about grants and opportunities for the borough.
“Volunteering time is something we've always done, and something we've instilled into our children,” Ryan said. “Everybody should always take part in some kind of volunteering, it's what makes the community whole.”
The Reynoldsville Community has seen a lot of changes and new projects in recent years, and Ryan believes a lot of that stems from the Blueprint Committee. She is happy to see things happening around town, and is still willing to help wherever she can.