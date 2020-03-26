REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Benevolent Order of the Elks presented three awards recently to community and Lodge members who have gone above and beyond to help others.
As the Exalted Ruler of the organization, Jeri Armagost was tasked with choosing the recipients for the Elk of the Year, the Officer of the Year, and the Citizen of the Year. After reaching out to the community and drawing from her own interactions, she decided on this year's winners.
Don Bechtl was named the Elk of the Year for what Armagost described as his undying support for the Elks. He has been a member of the Elks Lodge for 51 years.
Armagost said Bechtl is very supportive of all the functions of the group, and is a past exalted ruler. He often offered her guidance when she first took on the role of exalted ruler a year ago.
“If I had questions, he had the right answer, or if he didn't he would tell me who to get in touch with,” Armagost said.
Rhonda White was named the Officer of the Year for her willingness to volunteer when needed. She is a trustee of the Elks Lodge, and has been a member for 13 years. Armagost said she selected her because if something needs to be done, White is right there to help.
“If we needed her to fill in for something, she was there. She never said no. You don't find many people like that,” Armagost said.
The final award was presented to Sheila Ryan as Citizen of the Year. The Citizen of the Year honor does not have to be awarded to a member of the Elks, but Ryan is a member.
“I did my research, I talked to many different people and the same name kept coming up,” Armagost said.
Ryan's name was the first she was given when she asking for suggestions, and was repeated by many others. Armagost said it was a pretty easy decision after that.