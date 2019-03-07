REYNOLDSVILLE — A Reynoldsville church focuses on preaching the Gospel not just through sermons, but by singing as a family.
Reynoldsville Gospel Center has been in existence for 50 years, said Assistant Pastor Mark Myers. His father, Bob, is the lead, or senior, pastor.
RGC brings in a mix of people, including those from a Baptist, Methodist and Church of God background, Myers said. Fifty years ago, those of a Catholic religion couldn’t go to a Protestant church, he added.
“We felt a calling for an interdenominational church, for another choice,” he said.
The center started on the corner of Jackson Street, where the parking lot of CG Johnson Elementary School is now, Myers said.
In 1973, the Myers bought the 77 acres of land just off of Reynoldsville-Falls Creek Road, hosting its first service on Thanksgiving of 1974 in the new building.
Gospel Notes
Gospel Notes is a singing group composed of the Myers family — Myers and his wife, Emily, his sister Bobbie Kaiser and and her husband, Jeff, and Bob Myers.
The group produces and televises the songs and sermons in the church sanctuary, Myers said. Some may recognize him as the one in the corduroy jacket and tie, which he wears during every Sunday performance.
The group has been performing on WTAJ-TV of Altoona at 8 a.m. on Sundays for 47 years, Myers said, and WJAC-TV of Johnstown for 35 years. They’ve also done a radio broadcast on WBDA-FM in DuBois for 30 years.
They also do several personal appearances at other churches, festivals and fairs, he added.
Many older people grew up in the church, but can no longer make it out to attend services, Myers said. Gospel Notes, he went on, is able to reach those people.
“We get letters thanking us for the broadcasts, from people who are homebound,” he said.
“Some of the letters say things like ‘We look forward to each and every Sunday. We enjoy old Gospel and down-to-earth preaching.’”
The program is about 30 minutes long, consisting of southern gospel hymns and traditional preaching, Myers said. On any given Sunday, Gospel Notes, he said, has more than a million viewers, and is seen in 29 counties in western Pennsylvania.
Outreach
For 50 years, volunteers have also been traveling to Haiti for mission work, Myers said. They hope to become more involved in that, and youth ministries, in the future, he said.
Through its food pantry — an extension of Second Harvest Food Bank — RGC assists around 157 families and 400 individuals each month, Myers said. They distribute food on Thursdays from 10 a.m. until noon on Main Street in Reynoldsville.
The food pantry has been around for about seven years, and is income-based, Myers said.
“We saw the need increasing, and with the economy the way it’s been, decided we needed to do something to help people,” he said.
It started with just one freezer and two refrigerators, and now has 20 freezers and a walk-in cooler, Myers said.
People interested in donating to the food pantry can do so through the RGC Facebook page.
Preaching the Gospel
Since his father’s health began to decline, Myers has taken a more active role in the church, he said. It’s always been in the plan, though, to follow in his father’s footsteps. It’s also an enjoyable experience to preach and sing the Gospel as a family, he said.
“We are a smaller church, but we reach many people,” he said.
Gospel means “good news,” Myers says, which is what they aim to spread — the good news of Jesus Christ. They hope the community knows anyone and everyone is welcome to walk through the doors, he said.
“We pray people sense the presence of the holy spirit, and enjoy their experience,” he said. “People come as strangers and leave as friends.”
RGC is located at 129 Gospel Center Road. For more information, visit the Facebook page or call 814-541-0394. Prayer requests can also be made by calling 814-653-8600.
