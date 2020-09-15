REYNOLDSVILLE — A group of four Reynoldsville Girl Scouts worked hard through the start of the coronavirus pandemic to complete a project that earned a prestigious Bronze Award, going above and beyond their original plan.
The girls, Chloe Sawyer, Madison Ross, Payton Hiles and Eva Malmgren are members of Junior Troop 20253, and chose to work together on adding buddy benches to the playgrounds at C.G. Johnson Elementary School. When they decided on this project, they did so hoping it would help children find friends to play with and not be left out during recess.
“We thought that the buddy benches were a good thing because we could all remember a time that we thought we needed a buddy bench,” Chloe Sawyer said.
According to girlscouts.org, the Bronze Award is the highest honor a Junior Girl Scout can achieve for grades 4-5.
To earn a Bronze Award, the girls had to put in 20 hours of work. The Bronze Award recognizes Girl Scouts who demonstrate extraordinary leadership through sustainable and measurable “Take Action” projects that address important community needs.
When the project started, the girls had to get approval to install the two benches from Principal Dr. Edward Dombroski. Social distancing was already being practiced by this time, so the girls had to meet with Dombroski virtually.
“It was amazing. The community was just more than we ever expected,” said Cindy Strouse, a group leader.
Once the girls had the approval of Dombroski, they had to start working on fundraising for the project. They needed to raise money for the benches, which were about $850 each. Group leader Beth Sawyer said she wasn’t sure how fundraising would go because of COVID.
“For fundraising we asked all these different companies, and neighbors, and families if they would like to donate a small amount of money for the buddy bench, and we told them what it was about and how it could make a difference in this town,” Payton Hiles said.
The community went above and beyond the girls’ and their leaders’ expectations. They received so many donations, the girls grew the project even bigger. The group found a children’s book that explains the reasons behind the buddy benches. With the extra money they received, the girls bought a copy of this book to go in every classroom at C.G. Johnson, the Reynoldsville Public Library, and Sykesville Public Library.
Now that school is back in session, Dombroski told the girls he has gotten a lot of compliments about the benches. There is also a buddy bench banner in the school for the students to sign and take the buddy bench pledge once they read the book.
The girls were hoping to be able to go into the classrooms and read the book to the students, but couldn’t because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. To get around this, the girls decided to film themselves reading the book.
“We recorded reading the book on the buddy bench, since we couldn’t actually go into the school because of coronavirus, we videoed it so we could give it to them and they could play it in class,” Chloe said.
They all read the book together, taking turns reading a page, and included this on a CD with every book. This recording can also be found on the C.G. Johnson YouTube page, CGJStudio.
The group agreed they couldn’t have done this without Adam Statler, who compiled all their footage together for the video.
“This is going to be hard to top. They set the bar high with this one. It grew into more than what any of us thought that it would. We thought that if we could get enough money for one bench we were going to be happy,” Sawyer said.
She said she believes the four girls grew a lot from this project with how much they had to think outside the box. Having to have a virtual meeting was something they weren’t expecting to have to do, and recording the reading of the book was entirely the girls’ idea.
They are hoping the buddy benches will help students at C.G. Johnson make friends for many years.