REYNOLDSVILLE — A group of Reynoldsville enthusiasts are working to open the doors of a building that will help bring the town’s history to life.
The Reynoldsville Historical Society, which was founded in 1998, is made up of dedicated individuals, Reynoldsville natives and history enthusiasts, said President Gene Deible.
The Reynoldsville Historical Society Museum project is the RHS’ biggest focus, and was the main topic at their recent meeting, he said.
Starting a local museum was the perfect way to display the array of history upon which Reynoldsville is built, Deible said. For five years now, the museum project has been under way, enduring some unexpected plan changes and taking longer than anticipated. It took 10 years just to find the perfect location — 502 East Main Street.
The RHS started its second capital fund drive this summer, and is in need of donations to continue construction, Deible says.
“There is still a lot of work to complete, but it’s mostly just finish work — dry wall, carpet, paint,” he said.
The gift shop and handicapped-accessible restroom are almost complete, Deible says.
“Finishing the first large gallery would give us the public exposure we are seeking,” he said.
The second capital fund drive for RHS is currently under way. Donations can be sent to P.O. Box 72 in Reynoldsville.
“We have been granted a partial occupancy permit, which means we could open some of the museum to the public, while continuing to work on the other rooms,” he said. “If people could see the progress we have made, and what is completed, they may be more willing to help with the project.”
For more information, visit www.reynoldsvillehistoricalsociety.com or call 814-771-9494.
