REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Historical Society was a project started by Gene Deible in 2014 in a building with a long history of its own in Reynoldsville.
The historical society is located at 502 Main St. in downtown Reynoldsville. The building itself was built in 1929 as the Delaney Brothers service station. The brothers built it out of any materials they could salvage at the time, according to Deible.
During the renovations, which were made harder by this fact, workers thought there was evidence the building had been through a fire. They later realized it was just burnt boards that had been mixed in with other building supplies. The brothers had apparently salvaged the boards from another fire to build the original building.
“As we were ripping the wall coverings off I came to this board that was charred, and I thought my goodness, did they have a fire here? We kept removing the wall coverings and found a clean board,then another burnt board. We found that when they built this it was the beginning of the depression, and they used any materials that they could scrounge,” Deible said.
The building was then owned by Patricia Gordon who ran Korner Kupboard Antiques out of the building.
Once past all the structural surprises, Deible felt the historical society would be a reality soon. The floor plan was also opened up instead of the bunch of tiny rooms like the building initially was.
“It was all chopped into little rooms and each one was a different height. Each little room was a different decor, and she really did a great job there, but we wanted to open it up to have more of a gallery effect,” Deible said.
He was happy to say the building was structurally reinforced and the upstairs is solid again. There is still work to be done putting in electricity for display cases and emergency lights, but most of the structural work is done.
“This museum is being built by people who love Reynodsville,” Deible said.
The building has very high ceilings, and is much larger than what people see from the front.
Deible said he hopes once the building is open to the public that it becomes a place where the community can come to enjoy themselves, and learn their history. He and the rest of the board of directors are eager for the project to become reality.
The gift shop in the front of the building was finished about a year ago, and celebrated with a sale of collectible Christmas tree ornaments last year. This also served as another fundraiser for the rest of the museum. There will be another run of ornaments this year featuring the Reynoldsville High School on them.
“Because of COVID we had to forgo our capital fund drive, so we’re hurting for funding, but hopefully next spring it will spring back,” Deible said.
Donations for the Reynoldsville Historical Society can be sent to P.O. Box 72, Reynoldsville PA, 15851.