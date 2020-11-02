REYNOLDSVILLE — Reynoldsville celebrated Halloween with the annual parade down Main Street, which ended behind the fire hall by the baseball fields.
The parade kicked off around 3:30 p.m. after everyone had gathered. The Reynoldsville Fire Department led the parade through town, starting at the ambulance garage. Children, families and pets followed the trucks through town in their costumes for the evening.
The parade turned at Uni Mart, then again at Gordon Street to end at the borough park. In the parking lot, the annual trunk or treat was set up for the children to kick off trick-or-treating.
Children walked a loop around the parking lot to get treats from each of the trunks that were set up. From here, they fanned out in all directions to begin trick-or-treating around town. Trick-or-treating was held from 4 –6 p.m.