REYNOLDSVILLE — Reynoldsville welcomed Santa Claus to town on Saturday evening with the Firemen’s Christmas Parade, which ended with Santa being driven through town on the Reynoldsville tower truck.
The annual firemen’s parade takes place every year in town the Saturday following Thanksgiving. Families lined Reynoldsville’s Main Street to wait for the parade to start.
Fire trucks rounded the corner of Fifth Street onto Main Street with Christmas lights decorating them for the night. The sight let everyone know the parade was coming.
Local Boy and Girl Scout troops also walked in the parade, along with the Past to Present Machinery Association and several businesses that had floats.
Some people threw candy, and others handed out pre-bagged treats as they made their way down the street.
The parade ended with Santa Claus riding through town in the bucket of the Reynoldsville Fire Department’s tower truck. He and Mrs. Claus both could be seen waving to the children as they passed through town.