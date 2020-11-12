REYNOLDSVILLE — The Kenneth Lyons Memorial Park was the site of a Veterans Day ceremony in Reynoldsville for the first time this year, with the park starting to take shape as monuments are placed.
A crowd gathered along the front side of the park, along Reynoldsville’s Main Street, for the ceremony. Despite the rain, many stayed for the full ceremony with several umbrellas visible down the sidewalk.
The event was kicked off with the playing of the National Anthem followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. The park committee did have a temporary flag pole placed in the park for the occasion.
Following this, there were some words said by several important figures such as Senator-elect Cris Dush, Memorial Park Committee President Dan Edwards, and Purple Heart Association Representative John Delaney.
Edwards thanked all the community members and business owners in town who had helped with the progress the memorial park has seen so far this year.
“This is a special day because we put a lot of work into this park, and we did set the goal of having this event here. At the time we set that goal we were on phase one. This thing has come together with the support of the local businesses, our local veterans, and the community. We have done, I think, a fantastic job and I hope that all veterans will appreciate it,” Edwards said.
The Honor Roll Monument that was expected to have arrived was not there yet. Edwards said they are expecting it to be mounted sometime in the next week. He said they took a lot of time making sure all the information from WWI and WWII were correct.
Delaney began by thanking all the veterans who attended the ceremony, and the ones who should’ve been there.
“That monument says ‘I am red for the blood that I shed.’ That also means the ones that were KIA. It’s not just for the wounded veterans that came home. We have so many in this country that you couldn’t ever put their names here in Reynoldsville or anyplace else. There’s millions of them. We are just happy that we are here. We left a lot of our brothers when we were there, that couldn’t come home and we really miss them,” Delaney said.
He continued, encouraging everyone present to help the park committee by purchasing one of the brick pavers the American Legion Auxiliary is selling as a fundraiser for the park. He said having a paver would be an honor to show what they’ve done for their country and the park.
Dush also said a few words at the ceremony, saying that God blesses us here in the nation whether it’s raining or sunshine because of those who take the oath to defend the Constitution.
“It’s our responsibility as veterans to ensure those following in our footsteps have an understanding of what it is they’re fighting for, what they’re putting their lives on the line for,” Dush said.
He also said we have to make sure there is something for those serving now to come home to. He asked that everyone honor the service of those who had gone before them, and anyone who had died.
Sam Bundy, the master of ceremonies, finished the ceremony with some final words before the DuBois Honor Guard ended the ceremony with a firing volley and the playing of Taps.
“This park is named the Kenneth L. Lyons Memorial Park, after a young man who died locally while collecting scrap metal for the war effort in WWII. It is a fitting name because it encompasses the spirit of the community we have here,” Bundy said. “It is also possible through all the volunteers who have labored to make this dream of a veterans memorial park a reality.”
He noted the park has been the vision of veteran Francis Caltagarone. He ended by saying the park would be a message to future generations and visitors of the pride of the community and long history is service.
“This park represents the rich and proud history of veterans from the Reynoldsville area and the community that supported them and will continue to support them in the years to come,” Bundy said.