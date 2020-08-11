REYNOLDSVILLE — A Reynoldsville man recently made several donations to the American Legion in town, helping the Veteran’s Memorial Park Committee and giving some memorabilia.
Howard Moore often makes donations of time and artifacts to the Reynoldsville and Sykesville legions. During the latest Veteran’s Memorial Park Committee meeting, it was announced that he would be having the recently moved cannons sandblasted and repainted.
Monday afternoon, Moore brought Groundhog Blasting to do the sandblasting, as they use a dustless method.
“He’s got the sand that he uses, and a diesel engine air compressor and a water pump, because they mix the water in with the air so that it makes no dust, it just washes all off and catches it,” Moore said. “It has a chemical in it that will keep the rust from starting on the cannons that should be good for close to a week.”
Brandon Stevenson of Groundhog Blasting said sandblasting the monument was a new experience for him as they typically only do houses and decks.
“This is our first (monument) and it’s a pretty neat project to work on,” Stevenson said.
He also donated a set of collectible military-themed coins to both the Sykesville and Reynoldsville legions. The coins were made by the Bureau of Printing and Engraving.
“All these are artwork done by the printers and engravers at the mint, and some of these are dated and go back to the 1800s,” Moore said.
One of the featured pieces of artwork is the Tomb of the Lost Soldier. Each of the coins also contain a bit of history on the artwork, on the back of the display.
The coins each feature a different branch of the military on them, and have the official seals of each branch on them.
“I wasn’t going to let this sit in the safe, I wanted people to enjoy it. That’s why I brought it,” Moore said.
Moore comes from a family heavily involved in serving through the different branches of the military. He stays very involved in the legions, donating his time to clean the flags as well.
“I had a great-great grandfather and great grandfather in the Civil War, and uncle in the first World War and an uncle who was killed in the second World War,” Moore said.
His uncle Russel Smith grew up in Anita, and was one of 367 to receive the French Croix de Guerra, also known as the Cross of War. This is a military decoration awarded in France during the two World Wars. Moore has this on display at the Sykesville American Legion.
He has also donated Gold Star Mothers flag holders for the memorial park when it is completed.