REYNOLDSVILLE — Magisterial District Judge David Inzana presided over the following preliminary hearings Dec. 17.
Dismissed
- Ryan Schoening, 30, of Brookville, who was charged with 10 counts of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, and three counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Held for courtSufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following cases to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Muhammed Camara, 27, of Columbus, OH, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, use/possession of a controlled substance, driving an unregistered vehicle, careless driving, no rear lights, violating hazard regulations, and failure to use seatbelt.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Kera Kathleen Buchanan, 27, of Penfield, who is charged with DUI: highest rate of alcohol, failure to carry license, disregard of traffic lane, careless driving, reckless driving, and failure to use a seatbelt. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Dakota James Craft, 28, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: highest rate of alcohol, failure to carry license, disregard of traffic lane, texting and driving, turning with no signal, careless driving, driving unsafe equipment, and no rear lights. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Zachary Scott Ruhl, 33, of Clearfield, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –combination alcohol/drugs, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and disregard of traffic lane. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Michael Willard Billotte, 52, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: highest rate of alcohol, failure to keep right, disregard of traffic lane, speeding, careless driving, reckless driving, restrictions on alcoholic beverages, violating hazard regulations, and failure to use a seatbelt. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Miranda Lynn Williams, 25, of St. Marys, who is charged with stalking and harassment. She has posted bail of $25,000 at 10 percent.
- Matthew Darrin Siple, 52, of Brookville, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.