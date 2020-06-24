REYNOLDSVILLE — Magisterial District Judge David Inzana presided over the following preliminary hearings June 23.
Guilty PleasJeremie Paul Strohl, 32, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with possession of marijuana and harassment.
Jodi Lynn Wise, 41, of DuBois, who is charged with criminal mischief, theft by unlawful taking, and receiving stolen property.
Charges withdrawnJamie Leigh Palmer, 36, of Clarion, who was charged with harassment. This charge had been moved to non-traffic court.
Tyler James Gourley, 26, of Reynoldsville, who was charged with loitering and prowling at night time. Another charge for disorderly conduct has been moved to non-traffic court.
Waived for CourtThe following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Joseph G. Sabatose, 55, of Clearfield, who is charged with theft by deception. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Kendall Edwin Perrin, 51, of Brockport, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: highest rate of alcohol, driving without insurance, failure to keep right, disregard of traffic lane, careless driving, and failure to use a seat belt. Bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.