REYNOLDSVILLE — Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana presided over the following preliminary hearings July 11.
Hearings Waived
- Derek Raymond Lamar Cameron, 28, of Brockway, who is charged with harassment, possession of a controlled substance, small amount of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Adam Wayne Bennet, 28, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with failure to carry license, failure to use a turn signal, driving at unsafe speeds, careless driving, DUI, and failure to use a seatbelt.
- April L. Vogt, 28, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with theft by deception, and writing bad checks. She is charged with writing bad checks in three separate incidents, and waived for court in all three cases.
Held for CourtLakyn A. Freemer, 20, of Brockway, who is charged with writing bad checks.