REYNOLDSVILLE – Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana presided over the following preliminary hearings July 24.
Hearings Waived
- Rebecca Ann Miles, 27, of Big Run, who is charged with careless driving and DUI.
- Nichalos M. Spence, 31, of DuBois, who is charged with theft by deception, criminal use of a communications facility, and manufacturing, delivering, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver drugs.
- Derrick James McLeod, 25, of Brookville, who is charged with rape, sexual assault, indecent assault, corruption of minors, and unlawful contact with a minor.