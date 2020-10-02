REYNOLDSVILLE — Magisterial District Judge David Inzana presided over the following preliminary hearings Sept. 29 and 30.
Withdrawn
- Christine Heilbrun, 35, of DuBois, who was charged with harassment.
- William Gerald Washburn, 31, of Ridgway, who was charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16 years old, aggravated indecent assault with a person less than 13 years old, child pornography, and indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old.
Guilty Plea
- Brian W. Hendrickson, 59, of Clearfield, who is charged with a small amount of marijuana. Four counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia were withdrawn.
- Derick Joseph Agnello, 28, of Stump Creek, who is charged with simple assault. Charges for terroristic threats and harassment have been withdrawn.
Held for CourtSufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following cases to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Samuel A. Addo, 56, of Joliet, Illinois, who is charged with homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, recklessly endangering another person, following too closely, speeding, careless driving, reckless driving, and giving false information. His bail is set at $20,000 unsecured.
Waived for CourtThe following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Troy Lowell Bussey, 37, of Easton, who is charged with transient –failure to verify address or be photographed. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail.
- Shannon Marie Audette, 34, of Brockway, who is charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Mitchum Robert Adams, 51, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: highest rate of alcohol, speeding, abandoning vehicle on private property, careless driving, and damaging real property by operating a motor vehicle. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Nikenson Paul, 29, of Brookville, who is charged with rape forcible compulsion, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse forcible compulsion, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault –forcible compulsion, indecent assault forcible compulsion, simple assault, and harassment. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail at 10 percent.
- Cody James Foradori, 29, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, careless driving, operating unsafe equipment, no headlights, and violating hazard regulation. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Tessa Leigh Miner, 37, of Brookville, who is charged with four counts of theft by unlawful taking, and four counts of possession of a controlled substance. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Kyle Scott Dilley, 30, of Brookville, who is charged with aggravated assault –attempts to cause serious bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, two counts of simple assault, and harassment. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.
- Nichols Thomas Decastro, 21 of Brookville, who is charged with strangulation, disarming law enforcement officer without lawful authorization, disorderly conduct, simple assault, and harassment. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail.
- Anthony James Bingham, 22, of DuBois, who is charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Reo Benjamin Adkins, 29, of Erie, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, possession of a small amount of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended or revoked license, texting while driving, careless driving, and failure to use a seatbelt. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Robert David Short, 20, of Stump Creek, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.