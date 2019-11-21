REYNOLDSVILLE — Magisterial District Judge David Inzana presided over the following preliminary hearings on Nov. 14.
Waived for Court
The following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Raymond Harold Zerbe, 57, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with possession of marijuana – small amount, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Gavin Mikael Lingenfelter, 19, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with DUI, disregard traffic lane, careless driving, and violating hazard regulation. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
Daniel Dakota Drexler, 29, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with owning, operating, or conducting a chop shop, alteration or destruction of vehicle identification number, disposition of vehicle or vehicle part with altered vehicle identification number, felony theft by unlawful taking, felony receiving stolen property, misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking, and misdemeanor receiving stolen property.