REYNOLDSVILLE — Magisterial District Judge David Inzana presided over the following preliminary hearings Jan. 28.
Guilty Plea
- Jacob Hunter Larson, 20, of DuBois, who is charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
Dismissed
Joseph Albert Brown, 66, of Brookville, who was charged with two counts of rape, statuatory sexual assault, two counts of sexual assault, three counts of aggravated indecent assault without consent, two counts of corruption of miniors, three counts of indecent assault without consent, three counts of unlawful contact with minior, and harassment.
Waived for Court
- Shane Justin Wissinger, 38, of Brookville, who is charged with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and harassment. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Angel Whitney Barto, 31, of Rockton, who is charged with DUI: Controlled substance –combination alcohol/drugs, DUI: general impairment, disregard of traffic lanes, driving at a safe speed, careless driving, failure to stop and render aid, accident damage to unattended vehicle, failure to notify police of accident.
- Sean Robert Munden, 52, of Greensburg, who is charged with DUI: high rate of alcohol, DUI: general impairment, driving without a license, driving with BAC .02 or greater while license is suspended, driving without insurance, failure to keep right, disregard of traffic lane, careless driving, reckless driving, failure to use a safety belt. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Jesse Lance Anders, 31, of DuBois, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, disregard traffic lane, driving a safe speed, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Lucas Michael Williams, 23, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, notice of change of name or address, failure to notify change in address, disregard of traffic lane, careless driving, no rear lights, and failure to use a safety belt. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Michael Robert Wright Jr. 33, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with disorderly conduct hazardous physical offense, open lewdness, indecent exposure, unauthorized use of motor vehicles, DUI: general impairment, resisting arrest, driving without a license, disregard of traffic lane, careless driving, and violating hazard regulations. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Catherine L. Gibson, 40, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with 46 counts of theft by unlawful taking and one count of theft by failure to make the required disbursement of funds. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
Michael Francis Little, 20, of Brookville, who is charged with manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
Held for CourtWaylynn Cole Scheets, 20, of Fairbury, Nebraska who is charged with DUI: controlled substance – schedule one, possession of a small amount of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, and careless driving.