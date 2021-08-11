REYNOLDSVILLE — Magisterial District Judge David Inzana presided over the following preliminary hearings Aug. 10.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Ethan James Rosman, 19, of Brockway, who is charged with corruption of minors, sell/furnish liquor to minors, and furnish liquor/malt/brewed beverages to certain persons. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Samantha J. Lockwood, 26, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving, and improper sunscreening. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Melissa D. Reitz, 48, of Muncy, who is charged with theft by deception, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance. She is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.
- Christopher Alan Snyder, 51, of DuBois, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: highest rate of alcohol, disregard of traffic lane, speed, careless driving, reckless driving, driving an unregistered vehicle, failure to use seat belt. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Craig Alan Cable, 51, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: highest rate of alcohol, failure to keep right, disregard of traffic lane, failure to carry license, failure to carry registration, failure to use seat belt, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Raphael Desirus Anderson, 36, of Bayonne, New Jersey, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, speeding, careless driving, driving in right lane, and driving without insurance. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.