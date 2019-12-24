REYNOLDSVILLE — Magisterial District Judge David Inzana presided over the following preliminary hearings on Dec. 19.
Guilty Plea
- Breshanna Nicole Frantz, 22, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and criminal mischief. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
Held for Court Sufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following case to the Jefferson Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Devar Ronelle Jamerson, 27, of Big Run, who is charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of children. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured. In a second case he is charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of children and two counts of recklessly endangering another person. His bail for his case is also set at $10,000 unsecured.
Waived for Court The following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Jesse Allen Collier, 30, of Brookville, who is charged with burglary and criminal trespass. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.
- Ashley Michelle Diener, 29, of Brookville, who is charged with manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, and possession of a controlled substance. She is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail.
- Randi Christine Moore, 25, of Brookville, who is charged with manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance, and criminal use of a communication facility. She is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail.
- Loretta McKay, 50, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with hindering apprehension/prosecution – harbor or conceal and hindering apprehension/prosecution – providing false information to law enforcement officer. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Jeana May Clark, 31, of Weedville, who is charged with harassment. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Shawn Matthew Wenner, 27, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with criminal mischief, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, simple assault, and harassment. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Joshua Alan Beimel, 31, of Kersey, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, four counts of disregard of traffic lane, careless driving, and violating hazard regulation. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- William Joseph Clark, 46, of Brockway, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI highest rate of alcohol, failure to keep right, driving at safe speed, careless driving, reckless driving, and failure to use safety belt. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Tasha Nichole Price, 35, of Brookville, who is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, endangering welfare of children, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, corruption of minors, and sell/furnishing liquor to minors. She is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail at 10 percent.
- Jonathan Andrew Burns, of DuBois, who is charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI: controlled substance – schedule one, DUI: controlled substance – metabolite, DUI: controlled substance – impaired ability, driving an unregistered vehicle, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
Withdrawn
- Ronald Arnold Blair Jr, 35, of Brookville, who was charged with simple assault, harassment, and criminal mischief. The harassment charge was moved to a non-traffic charge. His bail is set at $20,000 unsecured.
- Brenda Ann Saunders, 47, of Reynoldsville, who was charged with filing false reports – reported offense did not occur.