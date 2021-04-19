REYNOLDSVILLE — Magisterial District Judge David Inzana presided over the following preliminary hearings April 14.
Withdrawn
- Billie Jo Desantis, 32, of Brockway, who was charged with DUI: general impairment and cruelty to animals. Charges for speeding, failure to keep right, disregard of traffic lane, and obedience to traffic control devices have been moved to non-traffic court.
- Dalton Andrew Zimmerman, 23, of Brookville, who was charged with an accident involving damage, failure to report an accident to police, failure to stop and give info or render aid, careless driving, reckless driving, following too closely, and driving without insurance. A charge for disorderly conduct was moved to non-traffic court.