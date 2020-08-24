REYNOLDSVILLE — Magisterial District Judge David Inzana presided over the following preliminary hearings Aug. 20.
Guilty Plea
- Richard Michael Whitmore, 38, of Allentown, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance. Two additional charges for possession of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia were withdrawn.
Held for CourtSufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following case to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Jessica Marie Leinemann, 32, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, and four counts of use/possession of a controlled substance.
- Henry Sylvester Spencer IV, 35, of Industry, who is charged with possession of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Craig Irvin McMillen, 45, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. His bail is set at $20,000.
- Tanisha Lynn Rosado, 27, of Coral Springs, FL, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, failure to carry a registration, driving without a license, obedience to traffic control devices, speeding, two counts of careless driving, reckless driving, and violating hazard regulations.
Waived for Court
The following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Shelisha Louise Stewart, 28, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of children. Her bail has been set at $10,000 unsecured.
- John James Bowley, 28, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of children. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Robert Lee Mangello Jr., 75, of East Millsborough, who is charged with transient –failure to verify address or be photographed. His bail is set at $15,000 unsecured.
- Courtney Marie McCullough, 25, of DuBois, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, failure to carry a registration, driving without insurance, careless driving, and causing accident or damage to an unattended vehicle or property. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Jaime Lynn Gilbert, 31, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children, possession of marijuana, and three counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Jacob Andrew Holben, 29, of Reynoldsville, who was charged with endangering the welfare of children, possession of marijuana, and three counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.