REYNOLDSVILLE — Magisterial District Judge David Inzana presided over the following preliminary hearings on Feb. 26.
Held for Court
Sufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following case to the Jefferson Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Margaret E. Slawson, 53, of Sykesville, who is charged with writing bad checks.
Waived for Court
The following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
D
- erek Matthew Fish, 19, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance – metabolite, DUI: controlled substance – impaired ability, possession of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving, no rear lights, improper sunscreening, and failure to use a seat belt. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Kevin Brian Bortz, 40, of Falls Creek, who is charged with simple assault, and harassment. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Justin Tyler Kolash, 24, of Penfield, who is charged with disorderly conduct and filing false reports. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Beulah Anna Huffman, 31, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with defiant trespass after actual communications. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Douglas Dean Floyd, 32, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance – schedule one, DUI: controlled substance – impaired ability, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license, careless driving, and driving without a valid inspection. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
Nicole Rebecca Dubeck, 29, of DuBois, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.