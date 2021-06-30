REYNOLDSVILLE — Magisterial District Judge David Inzana presided over the following preliminary hearings June 29.
Guilty plea
- Daniel Joseph Pompa, 29, of Frackville, who is charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Jonna Jaylynn Kunselman, 29, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia. An additional charge of possession of a controlled substance was withdrawn.
Withdrawn
- Alicia Marie Iddings, 37, of Brockway, who was charged with simple assault. An additional charge of harassment was moved to non-traffic court.
Held for courtSufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following cases to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Laseanda Kaprice Wiggins, 34, of Meriden, Connecticut, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, improper sunscreening, driving unsafe equipment, driving in right lane, violating hazard regulation, and careless driving.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Johnnie Leonardo Davila Sr., 33, of Willingboro, NJ, who is charged with possession of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Drue John Crooks, 29, of Falls Creek, who is charged with possession of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Ibrahim Rageh Abdulrab, 21, of Hickory Hill, Illinois, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, possession of marijuana, improper sunscreening, driving unsafe equipment, driving while license is suspended or revoked, driving without a license, failure to carry license, careless driving, and violating hazard regulation. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Thomas Wayne Spitz, 44, of Brookville, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Richard Clinton Petrillo Jr., 41, of DuBois, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while BAC .02 or greater while license is suspended, reckless driving, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Mary Lou Smith, 61, of Brockway, who is charged with resisting arrest, simple assault, terroristic threats, and harassment. Her bail is set at $30,000 unsecured.