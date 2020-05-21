REYNOLDSVILLE — Magisterial District Judge David Inzana presided over the following preliminary hearings on May 19.
Guilty Plea
- Kassie Jo Spingola, 31, of Houtzdale, who is charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Another charge for possession of marijuana was withdrawn. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
Waived for Court The following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Amanda Leigh Fields, 34, of Rockton, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: Highest rate of alcohol, driving with a suspended license, turning movements and required signals, careless driving, failure to use a seat belt, and driving a vehicle without valid inspection. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Tanya Lynn Abrams, 43, of Duncansville, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Dana Lee Bortz, 54, DuBois, who is charged with possession of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, defiant trespass, theft by unlawful taking, and criminal mischief. His bail is set at $15,000 unsecured.
- Derek Eli Reiter, 36, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance - schedule one, DUI: controlled substance - schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance - impaired ability, have improper muffler, disregard of traffic lane, careless driving, and failure to use safety belt. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Michael Peter Giambra, 49, of Buffalo, New York, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, DUI: general impairment, DUI: controlled substance - schedule one, careless driving, and no rear lights. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.