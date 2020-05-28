REYNOLDSVILLE —Magisterial District Judge David Inzana presided over the following preliminary hearings on May 26.
Withdrawn
- Cody James Shakespeare, 22, of Reynoldsville, who was charged with resisting arrest and public drunkenness. A summary charge for disorderly conduct was moved to non-traffic court.
- Thomas Wayne Spitz, 43, of Brookville, who is charged with possession of marijuana. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
Waived for Court The following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Thomas Wayne Spitz, 43, of Brookville, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Jason William Confer, 35, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with possession of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI: general impairment, DUI: controlled substance - schedule one, DUI: controlled substance - combination alcohol/drugs, driving an unregistered vehicle, disregard of traffic lane, careless driving, restrictions on alcoholic beverages. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Matthew Michael Klender, of Brockport, who is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault with a person less than 13 years old, corruption of minors, indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old, and indecent exposure. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Eric Martin Guthridge, 26, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with indecent exposure and three counts of corruption of minors. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Jeremy Eugene Heverley, 40, of Brockway, who is charged with DUI: highest rate of alcohol, disregard of traffic lane, careless driving, and failure to use a seat belt. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Sonny James Postlewait, 53, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: highest rate of alcohol, driving an unregistered vehicle, failure to carry a registration, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Matthew Glen Schetrompf, 19, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with two counts of corruption of minors, indecent assault without consent of other person, and harassment. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Madison Joy Williams, 31, of Brockway, who is charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of children, and two counts of recklessly endangering another person. She is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $35,000 at 10 percent.