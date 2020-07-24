REYNOLDSVILLE — Magisterial District Judge David Inzana presided over the following preliminary hearings July 23.
Guilty Plea
- Kelsey Marie Creggr, 35, of Hornell, NY, who is charged with harassment. She was given one year of probation.
Withdrawn
- Curtis James Hoffman, 54, of Northpoint, who was charged with writing bad checks and theft by deception.
Held for CourtSufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following case to the Jefferson Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Daniel Earl Brantley Jr., 39, of Sykesville, who is charged with defiant trespass
Waived for Court The following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Michael Scott Zernell, 52, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with rape forcible compulsion, two counts of statutory sexual assault: 11 years older, two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child, indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old, indecent assault without consent of other. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail. In a second case he is charged with six counts of aggravated assault – attempt to cause serious bodily injury with extreme indifference, 12 counts of aggravated assault – attempts to cause bodily injury to designated individuals, six counts of aggravated assault – fear of imminent serious bodily injury, fleeing or attempting to elude officers, 18 counts of disregard for traffic lane, four counts for failing to stop at stop signs, six counts for failure to use a turn signal, three counts of damage to property by motor vehicle, and reckless driving. His bail for this case is set at $100,000 bail.
- Tanner Norman Davis, 28, of DuBois, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –combination alcohol/drugs, and turning movements and required signals. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Zakkary Jon Kline, 27, of Brockway, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, not yielding at roadway, and turning movements and required signals. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Jared Matthew Rhodes, 20, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with two counts of terroristic threats w/ intent to terrorize another, two counts of simple assault, and two counts of harassment. His bail is set at $25,000 unsecured.
- Mark Anthony Rand Jr., 30, of Brookville, who is charged with criminal mischief and harassment. His bail is set at $20,000 unsecured.
- Dustin Karl Sayers, 30, of DuBois, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, two counts of driving without a license, driving with a suspended license, no rear lights, and driving without a valid inspection. A charge for driving an unregistered vehicleHis bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Benjamin Vaughn Steele, 30, of Falls Creek, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Benjamin Daniel Baker, 21, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with four counts of dissemination of photo/film of child sex acts, 20 counts of child pornography, and criminal use of a communication facility. His bail is set at $50,000 unsecured.
- James Warren Blake III, 52, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance, and 10 counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail is set at $60,000 unsecured.
- David Allen Keith, 75, of Brockway, who is charged with two counts of simple assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Christopher Eugene Noland, 32, of Brockway, who is charged with burglary, three counts of criminal trespass –enter structure, theft by unlawful taking, two counts of disorderly conduct, criminal trespass –damage property, and public drunkenness. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.