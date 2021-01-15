REYNOLDSVILLE — Magisterial District Judge David Inzana presided over the following preliminary hearings Jan. 13.
Withdrawn
- Matthew John Hicks, 45, of Brockway, who was charged with simple assault. An additional charge of harassment was moved to non-traffic court.
Held for court
Sufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following cases to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Andrew A. Yoder, 18, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, purchase of alcoholic beverage by a minor, failure to keep right, careless driving, and restrictions on alcoholic beverages. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Stephen Robert Regulski, 44, of Brookville, who is charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, two counts of simple assault, terroristic threats, and harassment. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bail.
Waived for court
The following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Joseph Andrew Domitrovich, 37, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability possession of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving, driving unsafe equipment, and no headlights. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
Ryan Allen Bussard, 31, of DuBois, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, period for lighted lamps, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.