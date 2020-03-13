REYNOLDSVILLE — Magisterial District Judge David Inzana presided over the following preliminary hearings on March 12.
Waived for Court
The following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Stephen Andrew Miles, 26, of DuBois, who is charged with two counts of DUI: general impairment, driving without insurance, disregard of traffic lane, careless driving, and no rear lights. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Niccoma Corina Clark, 38, of Clearfield, who is charged with theft by deception, and writing bad checks. She is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.
- Scott Allen Yohn, 48, of Clearfield, who is charged with possession of firearm, false imprisonment, simple assault, and four counts of recklessly endangering another person. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.